SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $577,412.11 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $577,412.11 and approximately $967,264.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00462850 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024240 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010029 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000338 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,009,259 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

