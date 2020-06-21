SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PER traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,112. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 76.92%.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

