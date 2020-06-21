SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter worth $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 7,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

