Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 333.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $103,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 707,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

