Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

