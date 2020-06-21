Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 1,743,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

