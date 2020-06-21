Short Interest in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Drops By 11.7%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

NASDAQ CRTX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director David Lamond bought 49,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $2,049,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,324.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $352,625.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,596 shares of company stock worth $5,944,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

