Short Interest in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Declines By 10.4%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Covetrus by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 62.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,479. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.