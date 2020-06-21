Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Drops By 8.6%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DE stock remained flat at $$154.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

