Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Drops By 15.8%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. 504,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.