Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declines By 16.6%

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

First Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $$13.66 during trading hours on Friday. 1,559,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

