Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Declines By 24.0%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 3,630,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,490. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.39.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

