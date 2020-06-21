Short Interest in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Drops By 24.0%

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 647,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 472,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

