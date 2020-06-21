Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Declines By 23.5%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 72,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,562. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.