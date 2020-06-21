Short Interest in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Drops By 23.4%

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 651,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. 949,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,558. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.03.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in National Instruments by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Instruments by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.