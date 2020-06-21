Short Interest in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Drops By 23.4%

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 651,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. 949,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,558. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in National Instruments by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Instruments by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

