Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Declines By 16.9%

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,549. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,750 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $971,115.00. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,893,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,540,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,638,707.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,994 shares of company stock worth $9,103,332. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,358,000 after purchasing an additional 301,172,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,367,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,021,000 after buying an additional 165,615 shares during the period. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,354,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
