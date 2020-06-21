Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Declines By 16.9%

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,549. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,750 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $971,115.00. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,893,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,540,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,638,707.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,994 shares of company stock worth $9,103,332. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,358,000 after purchasing an additional 301,172,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,367,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,021,000 after buying an additional 165,615 shares during the period. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,354,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

