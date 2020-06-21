Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declines By 15.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.96% of PermRock Royalty Trust worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 67,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,697. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.