Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Rises By 11.0%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
NYSE PVG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,033. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
