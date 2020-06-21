Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Rises By 11.0%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE PVG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,033. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after buying an additional 807,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Pretium Resources by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 248,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

