Short Interest in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Decreases By 10.9%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Bank of America raised Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

QUOT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

