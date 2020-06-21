Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Drops By 9.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDS.B shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 2,776,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.96 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

