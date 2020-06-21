Short Interest in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Declines By 12.1%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 149.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,087,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the period.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,159. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $540.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

