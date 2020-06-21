Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Increases By 6.1%

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SCU stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 145,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SCU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
