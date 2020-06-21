Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Increases By 6.1%

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCU stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 145,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

