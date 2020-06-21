Short Interest in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Declines By 9.2%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.20. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 38.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

