Short Interest in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Decreases By 12.0%

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 118,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 73,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.