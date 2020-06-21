Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Drops By 17.6%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 130,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Securities began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
In other news, Director J Tim Arnoult bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,813.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,250 over the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,332. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.