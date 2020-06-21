Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Drops By 17.6%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 130,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Securities began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director J Tim Arnoult bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,813.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,250 over the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,332. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

