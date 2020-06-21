Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 9.3%

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 913,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 591,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 254.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 849,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,762,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 746,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

