Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 9.3%

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 913,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of SLF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 591,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 254.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 849,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,762,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 746,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.