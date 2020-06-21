Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Declines By 10.3%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. 4,362,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

