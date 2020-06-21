Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Decreases By 14.0%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.86. 413,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.