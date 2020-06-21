Short Interest in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expands By 11.5%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE RUBI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,973. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $804.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 29,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $229,242.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $224,850.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,314,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 2,195,260 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth about $8,314,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 882,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 697,788 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth about $3,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

