SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 774,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.63. 207,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,260. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.62.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

