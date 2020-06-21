Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Down 10.5% in June

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 136,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $14,850,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $2,113,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

