Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,210,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 97,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SNAP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 32,698,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,352,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.99.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
