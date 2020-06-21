Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,210,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 97,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 32,698,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,352,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,699,514.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,829 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,723.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,434,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,147,507 shares of company stock valued at $150,815,267.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.99.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

