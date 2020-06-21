SpaceChain (SPC) Price Up 16.3% This Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.35 million and $152.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.