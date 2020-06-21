Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Spire alerts:

SR traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 507,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,466. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spire by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.