Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $22.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. 2,307,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

