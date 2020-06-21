SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 286,473 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 650,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

