StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in StarTek by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRT. B. Riley decreased their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 93,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

