Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Tops $5.96 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00011123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $22,058.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,312.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.23 or 0.02483113 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00638715 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,749,675 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars.

