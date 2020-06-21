Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 293,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $126,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stepan by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stepan by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $92.47. 191,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,026. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.