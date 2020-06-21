Streamr DATAcoin Trading Up 58.9% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.01857567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111858 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BitForex, Gate.io, Coinone, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

