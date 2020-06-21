Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 8.8% in June

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 735,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE:STG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,588. The company has a market cap of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.58. Sunlands Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

