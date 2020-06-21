Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 8.8% in June

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 735,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE:STG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,588. The company has a market cap of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.58. Sunlands Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit