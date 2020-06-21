SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in SYSCO by 238.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $252,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 124.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 460,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 338,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,572. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.