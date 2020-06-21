SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.
In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:SYY traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,572. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.
SYSCO Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
