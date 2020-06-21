The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $1.18 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006365 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000375 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

