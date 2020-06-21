The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.78 ($7.82).

SGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.23) to GBX 580 ($7.38) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 538 ($6.85) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 555 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.37) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 691.80 ($8.80). The stock had a trading volume of 8,848,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 662.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 686.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

