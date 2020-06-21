Thrive Token (THRT) Price Up 30.4% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $241,911.09 and $129.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.85 or 0.05527500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004445 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

