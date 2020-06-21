Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0365

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Tierion has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $557,499.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.56 or 0.05509494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.