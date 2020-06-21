Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $96.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003615 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 908,476,806 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.