TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market cap of $284,517.26 and $1,337.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

