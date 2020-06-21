Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $288.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $228,821.57 and approximately $288.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

