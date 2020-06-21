Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1,061.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.01857567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111858 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

